Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 20,497 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 86.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,497 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 360.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407,271 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth $121,589,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 161.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,058,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Trading Down 1.6 %

CCJ opened at $27.32 on Thursday. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Cameco

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.