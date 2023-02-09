Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 20,497 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 86.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,497 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 360.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407,271 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth $121,589,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 161.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,058,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.
Cameco Trading Down 1.6 %
CCJ opened at $27.32 on Thursday. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Cameco
Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cameco (CCJ)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.