Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 445 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.05% of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URTY. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,177,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 408.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 28,336 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 308.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 386.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000.

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA URTY opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.74. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a 52-week low of $32.22 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

