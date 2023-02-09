Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 7,815 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,815 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 659.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $386.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.76. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.35. Equities analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

KOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

