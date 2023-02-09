Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $84,000 Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Repay by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Repay by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Repay by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 23,687 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Repay by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 16,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Repay by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,266,000 after acquiring an additional 114,669 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $18.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.59 million. Repay had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RPAY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Repay from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Repay to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Repay from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Repay to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Shaler Alias bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Shaler Alias bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $103,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 181,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,570. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repay Profile

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.