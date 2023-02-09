Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OLO. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OLO in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OLO in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OLO in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OLO in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OLO in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

NYSE:OLO opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06. Olo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 1.24.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $26,307.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,384 shares in the company, valued at $904,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $692,459.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,658 shares in the company, valued at $365,738.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $26,307.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,874 shares of company stock worth $740,034 over the last three months. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

