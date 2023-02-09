Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Stock Holdings in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,309 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Mercer International were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MERC. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Mercer International by 18.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Mercer International by 18.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Mercer International in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Mercer International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Mercer International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MERC opened at $12.47 on Thursday. Mercer International Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $825.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MERC shares. CIBC cut Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercer International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Mercer International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment is involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

