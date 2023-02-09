QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Down 6.4%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.73 and last traded at $8.75. 2,245,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 7,308,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

QuantumScape Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 25.68 and a quick ratio of 25.68.

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 25,500 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $192,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,788.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,843 shares of company stock valued at $446,301. Company insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QS. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

