Raymond James Lowers First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$30.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Joseph increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.29.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$26.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of C$18.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.64. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$18.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.38.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.