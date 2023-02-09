Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RJF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,782,395 over the last 90 days. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

Raymond James Trading Down 0.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 210,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,468,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Raymond James by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 316,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 341,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,441,000 after buying an additional 64,370 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $113.36 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.51.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 23.40%.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.