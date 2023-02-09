Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wabash National (WNC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Wabash National (NYSE: WNC):

2/3/2023 – Wabash National had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Wabash National had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $29.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Wabash National had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $27.50.

1/19/2023 – Wabash National had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2023 – Wabash National had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $657.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.58 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 31.22%. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.10%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $912,797.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $912,797.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,691,651.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,961,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Wabash National by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Wabash National by 14.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 15.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

