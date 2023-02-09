Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. CBRE Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. ING Group started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ RRR opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $54.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.99.

Red Rock Resorts Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 9.41%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

