Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $789.00 to $787.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $851.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $800.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $749.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $735.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $701.37. The company has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $800.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $23.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,527 shares of company stock worth $29,508,696 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

