Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.28) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.07) EPS.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLUE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock opened at $7.43 on Thursday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,352,000 after purchasing an additional 157,663 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 177.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,002,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after buying an additional 1,922,156 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $11,961,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 695.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 952,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after buying an additional 833,124 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 484,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 33,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.