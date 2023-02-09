Research Analysts Set Expectations for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Chuy’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chuy’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55. The company has a market cap of $604.98 million, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.72. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chuy’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,438,000 after acquiring an additional 73,665 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Chuy’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 936,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chuy’s by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,491,000 after acquiring an additional 21,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chuy’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Chuy’s by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 465,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 165,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $233,320.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,243.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

