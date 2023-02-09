Research Analysts Set Expectations for CNA Financial Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) – William Blair boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNA Financial in a research note issued on Monday, February 6th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

CNA Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

CNA Financial stock opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. CNA Financial has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $50.33.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNA Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,403,000 after acquiring an additional 104,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CNA Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,935,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in CNA Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,407,000 after purchasing an additional 24,236 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CNA Financial by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 918,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,262,000 after purchasing an additional 156,101 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in CNA Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 893,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,980,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CNA Financial

In related news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $883,174.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,080.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

About CNA Financial

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. It offers commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services, warranty, and claims administration. Its property and casualty operations consist of three segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.