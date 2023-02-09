ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells $336,750.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.50, for a total transaction of $336,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,478,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Pendarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ResMed alerts:

On Tuesday, January 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $315,105.00.

On Monday, December 5th, David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total transaction of $344,715.00.

ResMed Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $220.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $262.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter worth $41,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.