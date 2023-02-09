Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 2,813 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,223 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $80.31 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.77. The company has a market cap of $92.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. Citigroup boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

