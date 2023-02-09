Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 3,069 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,382 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Insider Activity

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.87.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.