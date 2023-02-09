Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 845 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,491 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $115.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.36 and a 200 day moving average of $99.38. The stock has a market cap of $97.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $145.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

