Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires New Shares in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 154,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 56,571 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,281,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 29,568 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $396,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $100.87 on Thursday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.43 and a fifty-two week high of $114.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.24.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

