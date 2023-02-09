Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,887 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.9% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $69.04 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.28.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.7081 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TD. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

