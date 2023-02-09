Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 877,000 shares of company stock valued at $71,311,390. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amphenol Stock Down 0.1 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $81.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.07.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Further Reading

