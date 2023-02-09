Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,867 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 126.1% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $128.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.14.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

