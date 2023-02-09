Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,317,000 after purchasing an additional 851,066 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,109,194,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,879,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,912,000 after acquiring an additional 291,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 12,561,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,606,000 after acquiring an additional 696,008 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $80.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $146.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $10,338,194.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,479,681.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $10,338,194.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,479,681.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $9,423,777.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 774,898 shares of company stock worth $61,457,218 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab



The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

