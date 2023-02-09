Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $476,000 Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 116.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $309.28 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $410.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.00. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LULU. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.97.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Stories

