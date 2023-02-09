Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $510,000 Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,070,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,085,000 after buying an additional 25,235 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,341,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,070,000 after purchasing an additional 179,857 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,073,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,786,000 after buying an additional 135,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,691,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,703,000 after acquiring an additional 255,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.0 %

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,388,752.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $74.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,388,752.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,893 shares of company stock worth $3,148,011 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG opened at $76.27 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.80 and its 200 day moving average is $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

