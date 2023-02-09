Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $575,000 Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.6% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,034,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM stock opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,836,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,021. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 258,611 shares of company stock valued at $10,404,462. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

