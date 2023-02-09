Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $615,000 Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,699,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 16,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after buying an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $102.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $104.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.70 and its 200-day moving average is $95.81.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,491.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,491.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,217,237. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Further Reading

