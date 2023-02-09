Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 215.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 187.5% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 197.8% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 185.2% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 16.6% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.74.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.47. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $394,044. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

See Also

