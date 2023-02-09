Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 930,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,322,000 after acquiring an additional 147,882 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 318,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,071 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 241,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 116,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,834,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

XSVM opened at $50.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.69. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.