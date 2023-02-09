Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at $29,598,104.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at $23,775,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,840,311 shares of company stock worth $114,884,116. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $375.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $356.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

