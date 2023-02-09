Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $492,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,143,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,856,000 after acquiring an additional 323,621 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,175,000 after acquiring an additional 538,253 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,837,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,554,000 after acquiring an additional 561,872 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,040,000 after acquiring an additional 349,844 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.05 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $78.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.63 and a 200 day moving average of $64.29.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

