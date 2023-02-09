Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Lowers Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,433 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $371,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

Shares of NXPI opened at $187.95 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.01%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

