Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New $453,000 Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,425,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,611,000 after acquiring an additional 390,604 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,568,000 after acquiring an additional 192,608 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth $89,968,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 307,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,673,000 after acquiring an additional 112,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 247,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,345,000 after acquiring an additional 111,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,291.50.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,166.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.30 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,275.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $979.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $929.66.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

