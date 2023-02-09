Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 1,009 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,133,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,445,000 after buying an additional 158,984 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 863,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 451,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 251,699 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 268,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 42,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 262,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 40,315 shares during the period.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA COPX opened at $39.41 on Thursday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.24.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.