Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 1,117 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH opened at $351.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.84. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $352.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.46.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 507 shares in the company, valued at $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,356 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,992 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.