Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 1,254 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $451,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $117.41 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $129.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.371 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

