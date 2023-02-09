Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 1,722 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.82 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $42.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.52.

