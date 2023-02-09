Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 3,253 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,336 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $36,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $16.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

