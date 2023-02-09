Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Argus cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $211.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.73 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.