Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,954 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 22.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,557,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,913,000 after purchasing an additional 460,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,866,000 after purchasing an additional 97,795 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $82.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.34 and a 200 day moving average of $80.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.05%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

