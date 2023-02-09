Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,175 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,617 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.7 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $579.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $618.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $564.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $550.77. The firm has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

