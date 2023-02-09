Robert W. Bachman Sells 3,818 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 3,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $63,226.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 596,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,758.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XM opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $11.26. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $32.81.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.13% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Qualtrics International

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Qualtrics International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 503.6% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 48,854 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,026,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 135,200 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 31,513 shares in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

