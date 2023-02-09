Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Given New $7.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Rockwell Medical Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of RMTI stock opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. Rockwell Medical has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 297.10% and a negative net margin of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Medical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 364.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 752,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

