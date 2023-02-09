Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLW) Shares Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLW – Get Rating) by 529.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 786,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661,400 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Roth Ch Acquisition V were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 1st quarter valued at about $863,000.

Get Roth Ch Acquisition V alerts:

Roth Ch Acquisition V Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROCLW opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Profile

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring businesses operating in the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.