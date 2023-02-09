Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target to $65.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SKY. Barclays cut Skyline Champion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Skyline Champion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.68. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $81.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.22.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.47. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $582.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Skyline Champion’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $2,319,503.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,500.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $87,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $2,319,503.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,500.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,241. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,901,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,037,000 after acquiring an additional 275,120 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,842,000 after acquiring an additional 335,974 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,415,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,520,000 after acquiring an additional 162,051 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 12.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,502,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,249,000 after acquiring an additional 165,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,482,000 after acquiring an additional 116,078 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

