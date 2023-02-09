Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
RCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.93.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance
Shares of RCL stock opened at $74.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $90.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.
Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises
In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $31,979,755.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,962,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,770,549.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468. Insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.
