Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

RCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $74.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $90.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.78) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $31,979,755.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,962,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,770,549.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468. Insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

