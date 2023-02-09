Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.93.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $74.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average is $50.85. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $90.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.78) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 9,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $566,196.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,157,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,115,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468 over the last ninety days. 9.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 13,132 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 74,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.6% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.5% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 19,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.