Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

RCL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL stock opened at $74.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $90.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.78) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $31,979,755.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,962,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,770,549.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468 over the last 90 days. 9.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 86.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

