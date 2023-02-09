Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $69.09, but opened at $72.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises shares last traded at $74.99, with a volume of 1,613,693 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $31,979,755.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,962,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,770,549.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468. 9.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 168,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.48.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

